‘Awesome experience:’ Senior Stroll allows older generation to walk the field at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — Some days, there’s nothing like a walk in the park, and some days, the Milwaukee Brewers allow people to walk at Miller Park.

“I like it!” said Tom Andrzejczak.

“Awesome experience,” said Richard Dykstra.

WPS Health Insurance puts on the “Senior Stroll” at Miller Park after some weekday Brewers game.

“It is so cool,” said Dykstra. “It is so neat that the Brewers let them do this. This is great.”

It gives some of the more experienced Brewers fans an opportunity to be on the field.

“I’ve been coming here since I was 8 years old,” said Andrzejczak. “The old stadium, yeah.”

“I am a lifetime Milwaukeean and a lifetime Brewers fan,” said Deborah Block. “I’ve been coming to games since I was a kid. I used to have season tickets. This is our first Senior Stroll. I think it’s awesome. I haven’t seen the stadium from this perspective since the open house when it was new.”

While Sunday post-games are for kids to run the bases, this event occurs at a different pace.

“This is great,” said Dykstra. “First time on the field. I think this is a better option for seniors.”

“I’ve done this with kids, but this is truly special,” said Block. “This is a senior special.”

The final Senior Stroll was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28 after the 1 p.m. game against the Cardinals.