Enter for a chance to win a trip for 2 to Hawaii in the 2019 Pro Football Contest

Posted 7:00 am, August 25, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — It’s time to begin registering for the FOX6Now.com 2019 Pro Football Contest. It’s your chance to make picks each week — for a chance to win national prizes including Fatheads. One lucky person in this nationwide contest will win a trip for two (2) to Hawaii (includes airfare from U.S. and 7 nights lodging in Maui valued at $5,000. Trip must be taken in 2020. Food, gratuity, ground transportation, and incidentals not included. Cash prize of $5,000 can be substituted for the trip).

Think you have the football know-how to win? Then we invite you to snap the ball — and enter by clicking the link just below.

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE 2019 PRO FOOTBALL CONTEST

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.