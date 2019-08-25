Hundreds turn to pedal power to honor Chris Kegel: ‘Free bike ride that brings people together’

WEST ALLIS — Bicycling enthusiasts gathered outside the Wisconsin State Fair grounds on Sunday morning, Aug. 25 for the 4th annual Chris’ Slow Roll. It honors Chris Kegel, a Milwaukee cycling icon.

“To see people come out and support that I think is just a testament to his character and a good reminder one person can make a positive difference,” said Amelia Kegel, Chris’ daughter. “This is one of the most special days. We really think it’s awesome to have a free bike ride that brings people together.”

The 10-mile ride took off from State Fair Park and rolled toward downtown Milwaukee using bike-friendly paths and streets.

The ride brought a couple into town all the way from Texas. Jimmy and Rhonda Hoyt came to pay tribute to their long-time friend, Chris Kegel.

“I really miss him,” Rhonda Hoyt said.

What started as a business relationship became much more. On Sunday, the husband and wife combo pedaled in Chris’ honor.

“Riding around Milwaukee with Chris — as we looked at all the trail systems,” Jimmy Hoyt said.

Kegel was the man behind Wheel & Sprocket. He helped create bike paths across southeast Wisconsin and opened stores all over to get people on bikes. His impact on the community is living on through the lives he touched — and the rides he has inspired.

“He’s up there smiling right now,” Rhonda Hoyt said.

Donations made at Chris’ Slow Roll are going to the Chris Kegel Foundation which supports cycling infrastructure projects. CLICK HERE if you would like to make a contribution to the Chris Kegel Foundation.