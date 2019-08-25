National Weather Service issues beach hazards warning for Lake Michigan
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards warning for Lake Michigan for Monday, Aug. 26 and Monday night.
This, due to high wave action and strong structural and longshore currents expected — along with possible life-threatening rip currents.
According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, showers and thuderstorms are in the forecast for Monday — with heavy rain possible — but you’ll definitely want to avoid Lake Michigan due to life-threatening conditions.
The beach hazards warning includes the following counties: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, and Sheboygan.
43.038902 -87.906474