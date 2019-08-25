No. 19 Wisconsin to start QB Jack Coan in season opener

Posted 3:50 pm, August 25, 2019, by
Jack Coan (Getty Images)

MADISON — Jack Coan has been named starter at quarterback for 19th-ranked Wisconsin, which opens the season Friday at South Florida.

Sunday’s move came as no surprise, since Coan took the first-team reps in fall camp, ahead of Chase Wolf and highly touted freshman Graham Mertz. The two were co-listed as backups on the depth chart, with Danny Vanden Boom rounding out the group.

Coan is the only quarterback with significant experience following the departure of three-year starter Alex Hornibrook, who transferred to Florida State in March.

Coan, a junior, played in five games last year, starting the last four when Hornibrook was out with a concussion, and threw for 515 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He led the Badgers to a 35-3 victory over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.