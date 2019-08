× Police: Woman in her 20s shot, wounded near 12th and Atkinson in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the shooting of a woman in her 20s early Sunday, Aug. 25.

The shooting happened near 12th and Atkinson in Milwaukee just after midnight.

There is no word on any arrests at this time. But police say they believe the person responsible for the shooting is a known suspect.

This is a developing story.