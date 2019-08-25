Racine police: Man ‘pointing a compound bow’ shot at by officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- A man, 43, was shot at by a Racine police officer Saturday night, Aug. 24, after police said the man pointed a compound bow at officers.

Police were called out to the area near Erie Street and English Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police said the officer, a five-year veteran of the department, responded to the threat by firing his duty weapon at the man in an attempt to stop the threat.

The man was not hit, and there were no injuries.

The officer was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The Racine Police Department will conduct this investigation since this shooting did not result in a fatality.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.