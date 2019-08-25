Racine St. Cat’s running back looking for another State title

Racine-- Isaiah Dodd is a senior at Racine St. Catherine's High School. He is a running back on the varsity football team. Last season, Racine St. Cat's went undefeated and was a State Championship in Division 4. Isaiah says that success has motivated him and the rest of the seniors to try and repeat that performance. He says he has been playing football since he was 4-years-old. But Isaiah really didn't love it until he got to high school. That's when he says he realized his ability.

