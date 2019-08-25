× Waupun police: 30-year-old man in custody, combative with police during investigation

WAUPUN — A 30-year-old man is in police custody and awaiting charges in connection with injuries suffered by a 75-year-old Mayville woman in Waupun on Saturday, Aug. 24.

Waupun police say responded to a residence on Brandon Street shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a “possible pulseless non-breathing elderly woman.” When officers arrived on the scene, they were confronted by a 30-year-old Waupun man who was confrontational with officers. Officials say the man threatened officers and also assaulted an officer. At some point, the 30-year-old was tazed due to not complying with officer’s commands.

Officers also located a severely injured 75-year-old Mayville woman in the residence with an obvious head injury. The woman was transported to the Waupun Memorial Hospital and then transported by medical helicopter to the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center.

The 30-year-old man is expected to be charged with disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, and threats to a Law Enforcement Officer.