19-year-old man shot during home invasion near 99th and Appleton

MILWAUKEE — A 19-year-old man is injured following a shooting near 99th and Appleton early morning Monday, Aug. 26.

According to police, the victim was shot during a home invasion around 12:44 a.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for his injuries, which were not life-threatening.

Police are seeking a suspect.