57-year-old man dead following motorcycle crash in Saukville

SAUKVILLE — A 57-year-old Illinois man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Saukville early morning Monday, August 26.

Around 2:01 a.m., the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on CTH I and STH 33 in the Town of Saukville. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling northbound on CTH I approaching the STH 33 intersection. While attempting to navigate the curve south of the intersection. the motorcycle crossed over the southbound lane, traveled onto the west gravel shoulder and lost control at the intersection. The motorcycle slid on its side, and the operator was ejected.

The operator was not wearing a protective helmet, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as a 57-year-old from Barrington, IL. The driver’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Portions of the intersection and surrounding roads were shut down during the investigation, and the intersection was reopened at approximately 6:52 a.m. The crash is still under investigation.