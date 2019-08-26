× ‘A hearty bunch:’ Rain put a bit of a damper on Salvation Army’s golf outing fundraiser

MILWAUKEE — The weather wasn’t the best for the Salvation Army’s golf outing Monday afternoon, Aug. 26 — with rain in southeast Wisconsin, but it didn’t put a damper on the desire to raise money.

Funds raised during the “Swing for the Kettle” event would benefit the Salvation Army of Milwaukee County’s youth program.

Guests were able to take part in a silent auction and sit-down dinner.

They were supposed to go golfing, but rain kept them inside.

“Golfers here in Wisconsin are a hearty bunch,” said Steven Merrit, Salvation Army. “They’ve already provided, on their schedules, to be here and support the Salvation Army, so they’re enjoying their time in the clubhouse right now, but they’re going to get ready to go out and have as much fun as we can out on the golf course.”

This was the sixth year of the event.