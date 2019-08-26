Boy comforts classmate with autism, overwhelmed on the 1st day of school

WICHITA, Kan. — A second-grader from Wichita, Kansas has a new friend after coming to the aid of another in need.

The start of a new school year can be stressful for many.

8-year-old Connor has autism, and was finding it difficult to adjust. He was crying by himself when another 8-year-old boy, Christian, came over to help.

Christian’s mom captured photos as her son grabbed Connor’s hand, letting his classmate know it was going to be all right.

Christian’s mom said she was overwhelmed by their interaction.

The good deed has gotten a huge response on social media — showing how we can all get by with a little help from our friends.