Brewers slugger Christian Yelich to be featured in ESPN’s ‘Body Issue’

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich is about to bare it all.

The Milwaukee Brewers slugger will join the group of athletes featured in ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

It will be available online on Sept. 4, and it will hit newsstands on Sept. 6.

It’ll mark the final time the issue is printed after 21 years.

Yelich leads the team in home runs with 41 as of Monday, Aug. 26, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats. Yelich also leads the Brewers with 146 hits and is batting .329, as of Monday.