Brewers slugger Christian Yelich to be featured in ESPN’s ‘Body Issue’

Posted 8:03 pm, August 26, 2019, by and

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 21: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on from the dugout during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on August 21, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Christian Yelich is about to bare it all.

The Milwaukee Brewers slugger will join the group of athletes featured in ESPN’s “Body Issue.”

It will be available online on Sept. 4, and it will hit newsstands on Sept. 6.

It’ll mark the final time the issue is printed after 21 years.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Yelich leads the team in home runs with 41 as of Monday, Aug. 26, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats. Yelich also leads the Brewers with 146 hits and is batting .329, as of Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.