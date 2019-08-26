× Celebrate Fiserv Forum’s first birthday with some awesome ticket deals and discounts 🎂

MILWAUKEE — Happy birthday, Fiserv Forum! Milwaukee’s premier venue is celebrating its first birthday with a number of special offers on Bucks preseason games, Bucks Pro Shop items and upcoming shows. You can view the special offers below.

Bucks pre-season games Limited $1 tickets for preseason games Available at the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office on Aug. 26

Bucks Pro Shop 20% off the Statement Collection Available at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum through Friday, Aug. 30

The Black Keys with Special Guest Modest Mouse, Friday, Oct. 4 $10 off select lower bowl seats Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27 Online code: FFYEAR1

Heart with Special Guest Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on Saturday, Oct. 12 $10 off select lower bowl seats Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27 Online code: FFYEAR1

Disturbed with Supporting Act In This Moment on Sunday, Oct. 13 $20 off on general admission tickets and $5 off select upper bowl seats Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27 Online code: FFYEAR1

Banda MS on Friday, Nov. 1 20% off tickets Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 Online code: FFYEAR1

Jurassic World Live from Friday, Nov. 8 to Sunday, Nov. 10 25% off select tickets Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com through Sept. 1 Online code: FFYEAR1

The Chainsmokers with 5 Seconds of Summer and Lennon Stella on Tuesday, Nov. 12 25% off select tickets Available in the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office or at FiservForum.com until midnight on Aug. 27 Online code: FFYEAR1

You can access the Fiserv Forum Ticket Office HERE.