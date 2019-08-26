× Dodge County Sheriff: Waupun man dies in rollover crash on State Highway 68

TOWN OF TRENTON — A 26-year-old Waupun man died after a rollover crash on State Highway 68 near Lakeload Road in the Town of Trenton early Monday, Aug. 26.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened just after midnight. A car being operated by the Waupun man was traveling east on State Highway 68 when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and came to rest on its roof.

The driver was taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The following agencies assisted Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at the scene: Fox Lake Fire, Fox Lake EMS, Waupun Police Department, UW Med Flight, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), Vic’s Towing and Alliant Energy.