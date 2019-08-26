Dodge County Sheriff’s Office seeks Huber inmate who failed to return to jail

LIVE: All southbound lanes of I-41/94 closed due to rollover wreck in Mitchell Interchange
Posted 3:16 pm, August 26, 2019, by
Michael Gleesing

JUNEAU — Officials with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Aug. 26 asked for help locating a Huber inmate who failed to return to jail after work.

Michael Gleesing, 38, was serving a 270-day sentence with Huber release at the Dodge County Jail for theft intended to defraud/false representation. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sheriff’s officials said his last known address was on South Cherrywood Lane in Watertown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to please contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Please do not make contact with him.

