Food truck in Racine catches fire; damages estimated at $60K

RACINE — A food truck caught fire in Racine early morning Monday, August 26 near Kewaunee St. and Horlick Ave — and the estimated damages are worth approximately $60,000.

According to officials, fire crews responded to the area for a food truck fire, and quickly put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to a nearby building.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and crews are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Racine Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-636-9330.