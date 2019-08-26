Food truck in Racine catches fire; damages estimated at $60K

Posted 6:27 am, August 26, 2019, by

fire isolated over black background

RACINE — A food truck caught fire in Racine early morning Monday, August 26 near Kewaunee St. and Horlick Ave — and the estimated damages are worth approximately $60,000.

According to officials, fire crews responded to the area for a food truck fire, and quickly put out the fire to prevent it from spreading to a nearby building.

No one was injured as a result of the fire, and crews are still investigating.

Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to contact the Racine Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-636-9330.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.