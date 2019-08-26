THE BACHELOR AT 20: A CELEBRATION OF LOVE - Romance is definitely in the air as we take a look back at 20 seasons of "The Bachelor" and the fantasy of love - as well as the rollercoaster ride of falling in love. Viewers will catch up with some of their favorite Bachelors and Bachelor couples of all time and discover how these love stories have continued long after their final rose ceremonies. Then, Bachelor Nation is invited to another wedding, as Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert, the newest sweethearts, tie the knot, when Chris Harrison hosts the two-hour special, "The Bachelor At 20: A Celebration of Love," airing SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 8:00-10:00 p.m., ET), on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Matt Petit/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)
CHRIS SOULES
Judge approves plea deal for ‘The Bachelor’ star
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — A judge has approved a plea deal that imposes two years’ probation and a suspended prison term for an Iowa farmer who appeared on “The Bachelor.”
Buchanan County District Court records say the judge accepted the plea agreement Monday between Chris Soules and prosecutors “because it is in accordance with the pre-sentence investigation report recommendations.”
Soules pleaded guilty in November to a reduced charge of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident for the April 2017 crash that killed 66-year-old Kenny Mosher. Soules was arrested after he rear-ended Mosher’s tractor. Soules called 911, performed CPR on Mosher and waited for first responders, but he left the scene before officers arrived.
Soules appeared on “The Bachelor” and “Dancing With The Stars” in 2015.