Keep MKE’s Streets Safe initiative: MPD highlights woman with robbery convictions who led 7-minute chase

MILWAUKEE — Monday, Aug. 26 marked the start of the second week of the Milwaukee Police Department’s “Keep MKE’s Streets Safe” initiative in which police highlight an individual who has been arrested, charged, convicted, and sentenced for felony reckless driving and/or fleeing.

MPD chose to highlight Shanice Collins, sentenced in May to 11 years in prison and 6 years’ extended supervision for multiple counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, and one count of fleeing from police.

In 2018, police said Collins was wanted in connection with multiple armed robberies. On Dec. 18, 2019, MPD officers pulled over a vehicle in which Collins was riding in the passenger’s seat.

While police were arresting the driver, police said Collins moved into the driver’s seat and fled from officers, leading police on a 7-minute vehicle pursuit which ended with Collins being taken into custody.

She pleaded guilty to six felony counts in March.