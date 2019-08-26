MBA Parade of Homes provides a backstage pass to new models in our area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS -- You may have your dream home... but you also may not. Whether you're just browsing or looking for inspiration, the MBA Parade of Homes can answer all of your questions! Christina visited the Menomonee Falls leg of the tour on Monday, Aug. 26 and saw a "real life Pinterest board," a "Carrie Bradshaw closet" and so much more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About MBA Parade of Homes (website)

Walk through 20 brand new homes built by MBA Members - Southeastern Wisconsin’s top home builders and interact with the area’s top experts in the field.

Each of the three Parade of Homes subdivisions feature the newest home trends including sustainable homes with natural features, open concept ranches, smart home technology, finished lower levels, media rooms/gaming centers, technology centers, mudrooms, and multi-generational suites.

The homes range from 2,100 to 8,475 square feet in a combination of two-story and ranches allowing visitors to see a variety of home designs.