MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers released right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacín on Monday, Aug. 26.

RHP Jhoulys Chacín, who was designated for assignment on Saturday, has been released. pic.twitter.com/8jKm4q4IIz — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2019

Chacín had just been designated for assignment this past weekend.

Chacín was 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA this season. The 31-year-old right-hander had been on the injured list since late July due to a strained lat and had not been expected to return to the active roster until mid-September.