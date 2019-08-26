New York jewelry store frequented by rappers robbed of millions in jewels in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Three armed men posing as customers pulled off a daytime heist Sunday, Aug. 25 at a Midtown jewelry store that's regularly visited by rappers.

The robbers pulled out guns in Avianne Jewelry just after noon and used zip ties to restrain four employees, police said. They cleared out the safe as well as several display cases.

The three men fled on foot toward Fifth Avenue, some of the goods stuffed in a stolen Avianne backpack.

A friend of one of the employees who was tied up said the trio got away with more than $4 million in jewels. Police would not confirm how much was taken.

The owners spoke with police all day, but complained that there’s never enough police presence on West 47th street at the heart of the Diamond District.

Those who work nearby were shocked by the brazen robbery.

Kodak Black and Jay Gwuapo are featured prominently on Avianne's Instagram account. Posts also include diamond necklaces featuring bullets and a broach called the Chanel Grinch, which looks like a burglar holding a machine gun and carrying a Chanel bag.