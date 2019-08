× Police: 2 shot near 26th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — Two people were shot near 26th and Mitchell early morning Monday, August 26.

According to police, the victims are both alive, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There’s no information on the age or genders of the victims at this time, and there’s no information regarding the circumstances of the shooting.

