Man dead after shooting, rollover crash near 13th and Harrison

MILWAUKEE — One man is dead after a shooting near 13th and Harrison late night Sunday, August 25.

According to police, the victim was found at the bottom of a hill after his car rolled there around 10:52 p.m. Police say he had been shot beforehand. How the shooting is related to the car ending up where it did is still being investigated.

A woman was in the passenger seat at the time, but was not injured. Police taped off a large portion of a nearby park to investigate early Monday morning, August 26.

Police say no arrests have been made, and there is no word on any suspects yet. This is a developing story. Follow Fox6Now.com for updates.