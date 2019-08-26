× Sheboygan man in custody after accidentally firing gunshots towards neighboring home

SHEBOYGAN — A 40-year-old man is in police custody after accidentally firing two shots towards a neighboring home near 11th and High early morning Sunday, August 26.

According to police, officials received a call from a neighbor reporting that a gunshot struck a private residence around 1:54 a.m. Law enforcement arrived and determined that a neighbor had accidentally discharged two shots. The incident was not directly targeted to the private residence.

The neighbor was identified as a 40-year-old man. He was taken to the Sheboygan County Detention Center and will be referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s office for the following charges:

Recklessly endangering safety

Intoxicated use of a firearm

While the incident is resolved with the arrest of the neighbor, anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan Police Department at 920-459-3333.