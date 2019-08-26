Waukesha police: Convicted sex offender set to move into home on Main near Genesee

Posted 3:56 pm, August 26, 2019
Christopher Lesik

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police on Monday, Aug. 26 announced the planned release of a registered sex offender, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Police said Christopher Lesik, 55, would live in a home at 1104 E. Main Street.

Lesik was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a 7-year-old female acquaintance in 2008.

He must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life, and submit to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He will also be on GPS monitoring for life.

He cannot have unsupervised contact with minors, cannot visit bars/taverns/liquor stores, cannot have contact with his victims, cannot work with or volunteer with minors, and cannot possess or purchase alcohol or illegal drugs.

Police described Lesik as a man, white, standing 5’11” tall, weighing 226 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a pierced left ear, and no tattoos.

