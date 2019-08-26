National Weather Service issues beach hazards warning for Lake Michigan

Wisconsin congressional Democrats target Pres. Trump trade war

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s three Democratic members of Congress say that President Donald Trump’s trade war with China is hurting the state’s farmers, businesses and families.

Reps. Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee, Ron Kind, of La Crosse, and Mark Pocan, of Black Earth, released the statement Monday. They also say Pres. Trump’s tax changes have not benefited working families as promised.

Wisconsin is expected to be one of the most fiercely contested states in next year’s election because Trump barely carried it in 2016 and polls show voters remain deeply divided.

Moore, Kind and Pocan say Pres. Trump’s trade war with China is increasing the likelihood of a recession. They say Wisconsin farmers, manufacturers and small businesses are all struggling.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Republican Party did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

