Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says Russia denied him a visa

Posted 4:46 pm, August 26, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) delivers his opening statement during a U.S. Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on migration on the Southern U.S Border on April 9, 2019 in Washington, DC. During the hearing, lawmakers questioned witnesses about child mentions, minor reunification, and illegal drug seizures on the Southern Border. (Photo by Alex Edelman/Getty Images)

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the Russian government has denied him a visa to visit the country as part of a congressional delegation.

Johnson said Monday he had planned to speak with government officials, American businesses and others. He is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s Subcommittee on Europe and Regional Security Cooperation.

A news release from Johnson’s office didn’t say when he had planned to visit Russia and who else was to be part of the congressional delegation. His office didn’t immediately respond to emails.

Johnson has spoken in the past of Russian taking “a dark turn” under President Vladimir Putin, and he criticized Putin sharply in announcing the visa denial.

