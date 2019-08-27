×

MILWAUKEE — Do you live in one of the best or worst driving cities in Wisconsin? QuoteWizard put together a ranking of Wisconsin’s 50 largest cities based on the highest rate of traffic incidents, including crashes, speeding tickets, and moving citations. This, ahead of Labor Day and the start of September, which is the most dangerous month to drive.

The five best driving cities in Wisconsin are:

Superior

Onalaska

Middleton

Howard

Cudahy

QuoteWizard had this to say about Superior:

“Tucked away in the very corner of the state, Superior takes the top spot as the best drivers. Rightfully so, the city sitting on its namesake lake is so far away from any traffic areas avoiding road incidents. Douglas county accounted for 9.24 road fatalities per 100,000 people in 2017.”

The five worst driving cities in Wisconsin are:

Mount Pleasant

Racine

Franklin

Menomonee Falls

Germantown

QuoteWizard had this to say about Mount Pleasant:

“Right along busy I-94, Mount Pleasant is in a high traffic spot that makes it a perfect location for incidents. Folks traveling from Milwaukee to Chicago are bound to find themselves in heavy traffic in Mount Pleasant. The combination of traffic and bad drivers in Mount Pleasant puts the city on top as the worst drivers in the state. Luckily, Racine county only had 5.61 road fatalities per 100,000 people in 2017. Well below the state average of 10.58 per 100,000 people.”

Milwaukee actually comes in at No. 14 on the list of best driving cities in Wisconsin — and according to QuoteWizard, Milwaukee and Madison rate in the top half of driver quality in the nation.

As for Wisconsin as a whole, QuoteWizard said the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) data showed Wisconsin below the national average when it comes to road fatalities — with 10.58 per 100,000 people in 2017. The national average is 11.40 — with 3,068 driving fatalities in 2017.

QuoteWizard showed Wisconsin typically ranks near the middle of the pack in overall driver quality. However, that ranking slipped to 17th worst driving state in 2018.

CLICK HERE for the complete list from QuoteWizard.com.