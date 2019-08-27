× 2020 Farmers’ Almanac predicts a ‘Polar Coaster” winter for majority of US

MILWAUKEE — Another winter is on the way and the 2020 Farmers’ Almanac‘s extended forecast is calling for a “Polar Coaster Winter.” Plenty of frigid temperatures and snow for a majority of the country are expected.

“Freezing, frigid, and frosty” are the exact terms used to describe the upcoming season, especially for areas east of the Rockies all the way to the Appalachians.

The Farmers’ Almanac predicts above-normal winter precipitation over the eastern third of the country as well as the Great Plains, Midwest, and the Great Lakes.

With colder-than-normal temperatures in the Northeast and above-normal precipitation expected, the Farmers’ Almanac extended forecast forewarns of not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain, sleet—especially along the coast.