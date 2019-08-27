× 3 anonymous donors pay off all $44K of county school’s meal debt

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Three anonymous donors erased all of the school meal debt in Guilford County Schools, according to the school district.

Local families had a collective $44,000 in school meal debt looming over their heads.

The first donor paid off $10,500 in school meal debt for the 25 schools in High Point.

Another donor covered closed to $3,800 in school meal debt at the seven schools in Jamestown.

Late last week, a third donor came forward and paid off the rest of Guilford County Schools’ school meal debt to the tune of $32,228.25.

“These donors were moved by similar stories recently and saw this as an opportunity to help families in their own community who are having difficulty paying for their children’s lunches,” said Walker Sanders, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro. “Through their donor-advised fund at the foundation, these donors were able to connect an interest they had with a real need. We enjoy helping people do that.”

Guilford County Schools thought a month ago that the district would have to absorb that $44,000 debt.

“Today that’s completely gone,” said GCS Chief Financial Officer Angie Henry. “I know our students and parents appreciate the generosity of our community and these donors.”