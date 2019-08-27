× 38-year-old man fatally struck by driver in Racine; police searching for more information

RACINE — A 38-year-old man, identified as Thomas Tschken, was fatally struck by a vehicle in Racine on Friday, Aug. 27.

Officials say it happened shortly after 10 p.m., near the intersection of Mount Pleasant Street and Young Court.

The Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Rescue personnel attempted to save the Racine man but he died from his injuries.

Police say a 32-year-old Racine man was driving the striking vehicle. He is cooperating with the investigation which is ongoing.

Racine officials are interested in any additional information on this crash. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7816. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.