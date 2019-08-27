× Eva Longoria lands directing gig for ‘Flamin’ Hot Cheetos’ biopic

LOS ANGELES — Eva Longoria is taking on an interesting project.

The actress has landed the directing job for “Flamin’ Hot,” a biopic about Richard Montanez, a Frito-Lay janitor and Mexican immigrant who created the spicy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos snack and became famous within the food industry, reports Deadline.

To her credit, Longoria was up against multiple directors for the job, but so impressed producers with her ideas that they chose her. She reportedly had an original take on Montanez disrupting the food industry with his crunchy treat.

Writer Lewis Colick, who penned “Charlie St. Cloud” and “October Sky,” wrote the “Flamin'” script. Samuel Rodriguez is the executive producer on the project, which will be produced by Fox Searchlight.

Longoria is in demand as a director lately — she is also attached to direct and produce Universal’s “24/7,” and will be producing “My Daughter’s Quinceañera,” also for Universal.

She also currently stars in Paramount’s live-action “Dora the Explorer.”

The actress has long been one of the voices for the Latinx community, and recently signed an open letter in support of the community after the mass shooting in El Paso and recent ICE ra