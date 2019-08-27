× Fee changes coming to City of Milwaukee Drop Off Centers for residential waste

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents who utilize the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works Drop Off Centers will see changes starting Sept. 3 — including a new fee structure and admittance policy. Fees will be charged based on the volume of items being brought into the Drop Off Center.

DPW officials said loads under one cubic yard (except TVs and tires) will remain free of charge, as will normal recyclable materials, scrap metal, and brush under six cubic yards.

There will be escalating fees for loads of larger volume, and televisions and tires will be charged on a per item basis.

DPW officials said the new fee schedule will “give access to both residents and small businesses such as contractors, handyman services, landscaping services, landlord maintenance services, etc. with an ability to recover associated operating costs while continuing to provide a safe, low-cost, disposal and recycling option in the community.

Below is a breakdown of the changes:

Fees increase based load size (Under one cubic yard = free, one to three cubic yards = $20, three to six cubic yards =$30, etc.)

Televisions = $5 each and a maximum of three

Tires = $3 each and a maximum of five

No charge for brush/yard waste under six cubic yards, $20 for more than six cubic yards

Disposal of recyclables continues to be available at no charge

No change to the hazardous materials disposal, operated by MMSD, at the Lincoln Avenue Drop Off Center

Open for City of Milwaukee residents and those who own property in the City of Milwaukee

Entry into the two Drop Off Centers is allowed for those who show proof of City of Milwaukee residency, or proof they own property in the city.

The Drop Off Center locations are:

North – 6660 N Industrial Road

South – 3879 W Lincoln Avenue

CLICK HERE to learn more, including what is accepted and what is not accepted.