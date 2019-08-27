× Grafton HS teacher resigns amid allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

GRAFTON — A Grafton High School teacher has resigned amid allegations the teacher was having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Officials say the Grafton School District was made aware of the allegations on Aug 21. Officials at that time contacted law enforcement and launched an internal investigation.

A letter to parents and guardians of Grafton students says the district suspended the teacher’s employment pending the outcome of the investigation. Since then, the teacher resigned.

Superintendent Jeff Nelson issued the following statement in a news release:

“We are shocked and angry about the allegations of misconduct. We are also disheartened, as we have spent our careers dedicated to the education and well-being of our students. The alleged actions of one individual has put a negative mark on the District. The health and safety of our students continues to be our top priority.”

The Grafton Police Department continues to look into this matter and work closely with the Ozaukee County District Attorney in determining possible criminal charges.