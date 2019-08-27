LSS Aspen Center: Lutheran Social Services to open drug treatment facility in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Lutheran Social Services will open a drug addiction treatment center in Waukesha.

“We have an epidemic before us right now,” said Hector Colon with Lutheran Social Services. “There’s so many people dying of overdoses each and every day, so it’s centers like this that provide hope and support to an individual that might need that to maintain sobriety.”

The organization is remodeling a building on Bluemound Road into a 23,000 square foot residential facility.

The LSS Aspen Center will offer medically monitored treatment for men and women.

The organization also launched a fundraiser Tuesday, Aug. 27, with the goal of raising $500,000 to ensure the program can open at the beginning of 2020.

