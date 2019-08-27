× Man accused of pointing ‘compound bow’ at Racine officers charged

RACINE — Racine police say the man who is accused of pointing a compound bow at Racine police officers on Saturday, Aug. 24 has been charged. Officials identified the suspect in a news release on Tuesday, Aug. 27 as Brad Londre, 43. They say he will face the following charges:

1st degree reckless endangering safety

Domestic abuse battery to a disabled person

Police were called out to the area near Erie Street and English Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a domestic disturbance. Police said the officer, identified as Richard Stettner, responded to the threat by firing his duty weapon at the man in an attempt to stop the threat. The man was not hit, and there were no injuries.

Stettner is a five-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.