× Milwaukee man in custody after driving while intoxicated with 1-year-old inside car

RACINE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is in police custody after driving while intoxicated with his 1-year-old child on Monday, Aug. 26.

Around 8:53 p.m., a Racine County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding 84 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour work zone on I-94 at CTH K. The investigation found that the operator, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was intoxicated. The man also had his 1-year-old child in the car as well, along with a friend who was found not to be impaired.

A routine check of the man’s drivers file showed he currently had a revoked driving status due to two previous convictions for operating while intoxicated. The man submitted to a PBT test, and his results were .105.

The man was arrested for elony operating while intoxicated, third offense with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. He was also cited for speeding and operating under revocation. The man will be held at Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.