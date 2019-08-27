Milwaukee man in custody after driving while intoxicated with 1-year-old inside car

Posted 6:36 am, August 27, 2019, by

RACINE — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man is in police custody after driving while intoxicated with his 1-year-old child on Monday, Aug. 26.

Around 8:53 p.m., a Racine County Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding 84 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour work zone on I-94 at CTH K. The investigation found that the operator, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was intoxicated. The man also had his 1-year-old child in the car as well, along with a friend who was found not to be impaired.

A routine check of the man’s drivers file showed he currently had a revoked driving status due to two previous convictions for operating while intoxicated. The man submitted to a PBT test, and his results were .105.

The man was arrested for elony operating while intoxicated, third offense with a child under the age of 16 in the vehicle. He was also cited for speeding and operating under revocation. The man will be held at Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.