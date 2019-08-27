Officials: Wrong-way driving has become an ‘epidemic’ throughout Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement in southeast Wisconsin talked on Tuesday, Aug. 27 about their efforts to prevent wrong-way driving incidents in the state. It is a problem authorities call an “epidemic.”

“Wrong-way drivers typically, when they crash, cause horrific vehicle crashes out there resulting in fatalities, serious property damage or personal injury events,” said Lt. Nate Clark of the Wisconsin State Patrol.

According to officials, there have been 56 wrong-way driver incidents in Milwaukee County since 2016. Of those, 50 drivers were impaired by alcohol or drugs. The other six were simply confused, officials say.

Officials noted this year alone, there have been 15 wrong-way driver incidents. All of them were impaired — and had a median blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .15 — or nearly two times the legal limit.

Inspector Brian Barkow of the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said while wrong-way driver incidents can happen at all hours of the day, 78 percent of them happen between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. That concentration gets even higher between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Barkow also mentioned wrong-way driver incidents are two times more likely to happen on a weekend versus a weekday.

Officials say the issue of wrong-way driving is not only an enforcement issue, but also an engineering issue. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is working closely with local companies like TAPCO to create signage and other systems to prevent wrong-way driving incidents.