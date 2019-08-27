Police seek public’s help to identify man wanted for armed robbery on Milwaukee’s north side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a man who robbed a business near North Richards Street and Albert Place.

The robbery happened on July 27 around 12:15 p.m.

Police said the man walked in and displayed a handgun and demanded money. He got away with cash and merchandise.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials described the man as black, between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 225 pounds, with a heavy build with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap with a Charlotte Hornet’s basketball team logo. He was also wearing white tank top, black shorts underneath faded blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 414-935-7360.