Silver Alert: 80-year-old man walked away from his St. Francis assisted living facility

ST. FRANCIS — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night, Aug. 27 for Dale Miller, 80, missing from St. Francis.

Authorities said Miller walked away from his assisted living home around 9 a.m., telling employees he was going to to take the bus to go to downtown Milwaukee, and would be back for dinner.

When Miller did not return to take his medication at 4 p.m., and also did not return for dinner, the employees called police.

Employees at the assisted living facility advised it is unlike Miller to be gone longer than a few hours and to miss his medications.

Miller was described as a man, white, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 180 pounds, with gray/blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a brown button-up shirt with a picture of an eagle on the front, black pants, a brown winter coat, a baseball cap — and he was carrying a briefcase.

Anyone with information was asked to please call police.