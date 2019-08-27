Teen captured 2 months after using bed sheets to escape from juvenile jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A teenager who escaped from a juvenile facility in Golden, Colorado, two months ago is back in police custody. Quinn Scaggs was last seen at Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center on June 24. He had strung together bed sheets to get away.

On Monday night, a SWAT team was called out near Powers Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard in Colorado Springs to get him back into custody.

Scaggs was serving time for string of burglaries in Colorado Springs and was considered violent and potentially dangerous by authorities. He also faces charges related to attacks on two other youth residents and a teacher at the facility.

Authorities say Scaggs took out the window in his room and used bed sheets to climb the outside fencing. Prior to Scaggs’ escape, two other residents at the Lookout Mountain Youth Services Center had also used bed sheets to break out of a third story window.