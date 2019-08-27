Watch: Police officer directs crosswalk traffic while salsa dancing

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A Howard County, Maryland police officer was caught on camera directing traffic- while showing off his salsa dancing moves!

John Richard Mercier was beatboxing outside the Merriweather Post Pavilion and entertained officers assigned to the crosswalk outside Merriweather on Monday- particularly one officer who started salsa dancing!

ICYMI on Insta (https://t.co/X0vNsPyH7c): We bring you…SALSA DANCING COP! Appreciate Mercier Music (https://t.co/1liy3DqEf5) for entertaining officers assigned to the crosswalk outside Merriweather last night with his musical stylings, and for capturing this video. pic.twitter.com/hsoGNa9YQA — Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) August 27, 2019

The video shows the cop swaying his hips and dancing to the beat while directing traffic to drivers across crosswalks.

He even got other walkers to join in on the fun, as seen in the video posted on Howard County Police’s Instagram and originally on Mercier Music’s Instagram.