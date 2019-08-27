Wisconsin’s pro sports teams join forces with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight: ‘Special for all of us’

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s biggest pro sports teams are joining forces with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. It is part of an effort to make sure veterans have a day they will not forget.

The teams involved are the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks. Paula Nelson, a member of the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Board of Directors, says there will be three planes leaving on its 55th mission on Oct. 19 with area veterans from southeast Wisconsin. More than 200 veterans will receive their day of honor due to this collaboration which is being called the “Flight of Champions.”

Two planeloads of veterans will depart Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport on Oct. 19 with veterans, guardians and alumni from the Brewers and Bucks. Simultaneously, a third flight will leave Green Bay along with alumni of the Packers.

“We know that each of these teams in their own right do so much to recognize veterans. We’ve seen it at games when we’ve attended. They’re always honoring veterans,” Nelson said. “But when they approached us and said we want to do a little more, how can we help you with your mission. It was really an easy way to say, ‘Yes, yes, yes’ to all three of these organizations.”

“We’re here to celebrate the partnerships, and being here in the Milwaukee area, to celebrate those vets, honor their day, and just make that day memorable,” said Packers cornerback Jarrett Bush, whose dad is an Air Force veteran.

“I’m honored to be a part of this — and look forward to spending more time with you guys — and I think it’s a privilege for the Packers, Brewers and Bucks to be a part of this. Thank you for allowing us to join,” said Steve Novak, representing the Milwaukee Bucks.

“All I can tell you is, 58 days from now we’ll be there. We’ll be ready to go — and thanks for having us because this event is special for all of us,” said Jerry Augustine, representing the Milwaukee Brewers.

