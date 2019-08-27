Young Milwaukee woman battling rare illness receives Paris-inspired bedroom makeover

MILWAUKEE — Make-A-Wish Wisconsin went above and beyond to make a young Milwaukee woman’s dream come true.

Eighteen-year-old Kaszmeir was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (or COPD) in September 2018. COPD is a chronic, life-threatening lung disease that compromises her lung function. The condition is rarely seen in someone so young. The Mayo clinic states that most people are at least 35 to 40 years old when they experience the first symptoms of COPD.

Kaszmeir’s wish was to visit Paris, but her medical condition does not allow her to travel. Instead, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin paired up with Closets by Design brought Paris to her with a one-of-a-kind bedroom makeover!

Make-A-Wish says Kaszmeir is very smart and caring young lady. She loves history, old-school music and reading. Her favorite movie stars are Julie Andrews, Clark Gable, Marilyn Monroe and Elizabeth Taylor. She enjoys watching “Casablanca” and episodes of “I Love Lucy.” Since Kaszmeir is a bit of an “old soul” and she has very particular tastes, her room will an old-fashioned Parisian style room.

On Tuesday, Aug. 27 Kaszmeir’s room was complete. Our FOX6 News cameras were there as she got the big reveal.

According to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Kaszmeir lives in a small home. She lives there with her grandmother, a sister, an uncle and a cousin.

Closets by Design also surprised Kaszmeir’s grandmother with a new closet in honor of all the sacrifices she has made for her granddaughter.