1st Wahlburgers franchise in Wisconsin to open Sept. 24 at The Corners of Brookfield

Posted 2:43 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, August 28, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: A general overview of A+E's Wahlburgers On Wheels In NYC at the Flatiron Pedestrian Plaza on August 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Thos Robinson/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

BROOKFIELD — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Wednesday, Aug. 28 that it will open its fourth Wahlburgers franchise location at The Corners of Brookfield on Tuesday, Sept. 24. This location will be the first Wahlburgers in Wisconsin.

A news release says the 6,000-square-foot Wahlburgers will be located at 325 N. Market Streetand will offer a unique dining experience featuring signature burgers, chef-inspired recipes, home-style sides, fish, chicken and vegetarian options, and a full bar including specialty drinks such as adult frappes and floats.

Hy-Vee is currently looking to fill positions at the restaurant, including bartenders, servers, line and prep cooks, hosts and more. For more information, interested applicants can search positions and apply at hy-vee.com/careers.

Chef Paul Wahlberg created the Wahlburgers franchise, along with brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg, for friends and family to come together over delicious chef-inspired dishes served up in a casual, music-filled atmosphere. Hy-Vee currently operates Wahlburgers locations at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota; Olathe, Kansas; and West Des Moines, Iowa.

