34-year-old man shot, wounded during road rage incident, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 27 near 19th and Oklahoma. It happened around 7:20 p.m.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot during a road rage incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.