61-year-old man dies after vehicle rolls on top of him in Lomira

LOMIRA — A 61-year-old man died after his vehicle rolled on top of him in Lomira on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

According to the Lomira Police Department, the incident happened at a home near 3rd Street and North Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man was working on his vehicle when it rolled onto him. Life-saving measures were performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lomira police were assisted at the scene by the Village of Brownsville Police Department, Lomira First Responders and Fire Department, Theresa Ambulance, City of Fond du Lac Paramedics, Flight for Life, Fleischmann Excavating, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.