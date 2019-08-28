Devon Evans sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for gas theft, eluding police in Menomonee Falls

Posted 4:56 pm, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, August 28, 2019

Devon Evans

WAUKESHA — Devon Evans was sentenced in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Aug. 28 following his conviction on charges of eluding a police officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety. The judge sentenced Evans to six-and-a-half years in prison and another seven years of extended supervision.

Evans pleaded no contest in July to two of five charges against him. Three other charges — theft, hit-and-run and resisting an officer — were dismissed and read into the court record.

Evans was suspected of driving off without paying for gas at a Menomonee Falls gas station on Nov. 6, 2018. Employees ran after him and a patrol officer headed to the scene spotted Evans’ black Nissan a few blocks away. He initially pulled over, but as the officer approached his car, Evans took off — weaving through traffic at 75 to 85 miles per hour. He struck a median, curb and another car twice.

Devon Evans

Evans later pulled over, jumped from the driver’s side door and ran.

Police found Evans outside a nearby church, where they said he refused to surrender and made movements that made the officer fear for his safety. The Menomonee Falls police officer, a 19-year veteran of the department, fired his weapon, hitting Evans in the arm.

Officer-involved shooting in Menomonee Falls

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.