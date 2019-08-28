× Devon Evans sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for gas theft, eluding police in Menomonee Falls

WAUKESHA — Devon Evans was sentenced in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Aug. 28 following his conviction on charges of eluding a police officer and second degree recklessly endangering safety. The judge sentenced Evans to six-and-a-half years in prison and another seven years of extended supervision.

Evans pleaded no contest in July to two of five charges against him. Three other charges — theft, hit-and-run and resisting an officer — were dismissed and read into the court record.

Evans was suspected of driving off without paying for gas at a Menomonee Falls gas station on Nov. 6, 2018. Employees ran after him and a patrol officer headed to the scene spotted Evans’ black Nissan a few blocks away. He initially pulled over, but as the officer approached his car, Evans took off — weaving through traffic at 75 to 85 miles per hour. He struck a median, curb and another car twice.

Evans later pulled over, jumped from the driver’s side door and ran.

Police found Evans outside a nearby church, where they said he refused to surrender and made movements that made the officer fear for his safety. The Menomonee Falls police officer, a 19-year veteran of the department, fired his weapon, hitting Evans in the arm.